Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Trading 0.5% Higher

Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.50 and last traded at C$17.41. 2,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 26,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Softchoice from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Softchoice from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Softchoice from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Softchoice from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut Softchoice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$994.77 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.49.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) environment solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization, as well as cloud migration, adoption, and management; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network transformation solutions; and IT security support solutions.

