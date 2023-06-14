SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Stock Price Down 0.1%

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €18.98 ($20.41) and last traded at €19.02 ($20.45). 39 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.04 ($20.47).

SLM Solutions Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $589.22 million, a PE ratio of -20.59, a P/E/G ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €18.64.

SLM Solutions Group Company Profile

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After-Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting technology.

