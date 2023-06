Skylight Health Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLHGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Skylight Health Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLHGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Skylight Health Group stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Skylight Health Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.83.

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The firm operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

