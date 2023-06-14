Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Purchased by Fort Baker Capital Management LP

Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,411 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Silicon Motion Technology makes up about 1.5% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIMO. TheStreet cut Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $88.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.01.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $124.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 15.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. Its products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

