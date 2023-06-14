Short Interest in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Increases By 43.1%

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the May 15th total of 768,800 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 568,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ZimVie from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ZimVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZimVie by 49.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,011,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 332,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ZimVie by 158.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,458 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the first quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Solas Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZimVie by 171.4% in the first quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,511 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. ZimVie has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $301.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $225.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.52 million. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZimVie will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

