Short Interest in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Decreases By 38.1%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

WM Technology Price Performance

MAPSW stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. 1,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,696. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09.

