Short Interest in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Decreases By 97.1%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the May 15th total of 407,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

WBND stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $20.51. 9,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,030. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $21.87.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Total Return ETF

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBND. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 709.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the period.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

