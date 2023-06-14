Short Interest in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Decreases By 97.1%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the May 15th total of 407,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
WBND stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $20.51. 9,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,030. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $21.87.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Total Return ETF
Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile
The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
Further Reading
