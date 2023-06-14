Short Interest in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Declines By 30.5%

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the May 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,242. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.28.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%.

