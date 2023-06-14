Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Increases By 92.9%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TYIDY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Toyota Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toyota Industries in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Toyota Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of Toyota Industries stock traded up $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $69.88. 2,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average is $57.71. Toyota Industries has a one year low of $46.83 and a one year high of $69.98.

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

