Short Interest in Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Declines By 34.1%

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Thungela Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TNGRF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,697. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96. Thungela Resources has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Investec lowered shares of Thungela Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

