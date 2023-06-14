Short Interest in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Expands By 42.6%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,900 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the May 15th total of 260,800 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 150,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Alkaline Water Price Performance

Shares of WTER traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,014. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkaline Water

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTER. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alkaline Water by 142.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 464,298 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 28.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 260,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alkaline Water by 13.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 467,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 55,200 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alkaline Water during the first quarter worth $3,204,000,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alkaline Water by 1,186.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,699,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,567,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling bottled alkaline water in the United States. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

