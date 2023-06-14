Short Interest in Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Grows By 98.7%

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, an increase of 98.7% from the May 15th total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 849.3 days.

Thai Oil Public Price Performance

TOIPF stock remained flat at $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. Thai Oil Public has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $1.30.

Thai Oil Public Company Profile

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

