Short Interest in TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Rises By 2,900.0%

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOBAF opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.09.

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. TAAT Global Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 215.29% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The company had revenue of $18.09 million during the quarter.

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand.

