Short Interest in Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFMW) Declines By 96.0%

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFMW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sunshine Biopharma Stock Up 18.1 %
Shares of SBFMW stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,435. Sunshine Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.
About Sunshine Biopharma
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunshine Biopharma (SBFMW)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Sunshine Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunshine Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.