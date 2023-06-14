Short Interest in Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFMW) Declines By 96.0%

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFMW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sunshine Biopharma Stock Up 18.1 %

Shares of SBFMW stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,435. Sunshine Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement company, focuses on the research and development of anticancer drugs. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; and SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound.

