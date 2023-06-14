Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Declines By 52.5%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sodexo Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of SDXAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.93. 10,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $22.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on SDXAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.60.
About Sodexo
Sodexo SA is engaged in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. The firm focuses on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.
