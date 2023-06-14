Short Interest in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Drops By 37.4%

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,300 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 385,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMX traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 971,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16. SMX has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMX (Security Matters) Public

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 106,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.47% of SMX (Security Matters) Public as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile

Lionheart III Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lionheart III Corp is based in Miami, Florida.

