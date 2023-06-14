Short Interest in ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Decreases By 49.5%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the May 15th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

ShaMaran Petroleum Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHASF traded down C$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,862. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in Kurdistan. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

