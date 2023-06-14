Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Drops By 61.5%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Qantas Airways Trading Up 4.1 %
QABSY stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.66. 21,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,269. Qantas Airways has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70.
About Qantas Airways
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qantas Airways (QABSY)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.