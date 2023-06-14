Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Drops By 61.5%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Qantas Airways Trading Up 4.1 %

QABSY stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.66. 21,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,269. Qantas Airways has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

