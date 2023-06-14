Short Interest in Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Drops By 64.4%

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the May 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PRYMY traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $20.21. 24,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,590. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47. Prysmian has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.1954 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Prysmian’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRYMY shares. Citigroup raised Prysmian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

