Short Interest in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Increases By 174.6%

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 174.6% from the May 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance

HNW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 29,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,274. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 54,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

