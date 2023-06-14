Short Interest in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Increases By 174.6%

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 174.6% from the May 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance
HNW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 29,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,274. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $11.99.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Further Reading
