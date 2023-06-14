Short Interest in Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Decreases By 26.8%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,540,800 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the May 15th total of 6,207,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.7 days.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS PIFYF opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

