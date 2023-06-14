Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Grows By 750.0%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Mineral Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MALRY traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.53. 181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.77. Mineral Resources has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $69.49.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services and Processing, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

Featured Stories

