Short Interest in Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Drops By 47.2%

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,026,800 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the May 15th total of 3,835,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPCMF remained flat at $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

About Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

