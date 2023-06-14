Short Interest in Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Drops By 28.4%

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the May 15th total of 39,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYNZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Mainz Biomed from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Mainz Biomed from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Mainz Biomed Stock Up 0.4 %

MYNZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,180. Mainz Biomed has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed ( NASDAQ:MYNZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mainz Biomed will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

