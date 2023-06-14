Short Interest in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Rises By 175.0%

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFD. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 49,817 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 17.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,713 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 262.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 42,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MFD traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.91. 13,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,582. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

