Short Interest in LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF) Grows By 800.0%

LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

LXI REIT Stock Performance

Shares of LXILF stock remained flat at C$1.17 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779. LXI REIT has a one year low of C$0.91 and a one year high of C$2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.34.

About LXI REIT

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

