Short Interest in LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF) Grows By 800.0%

LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
LXI REIT Stock Performance
Shares of LXILF stock remained flat at C$1.17 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779. LXI REIT has a one year low of C$0.91 and a one year high of C$2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.34.
About LXI REIT
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LXI REIT (LXILF)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for LXI REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXI REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.