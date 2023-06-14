Short Interest in Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Expands By 271.1%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,600 shares, a growth of 271.1% from the May 15th total of 177,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance

KPDCF stock remained flat at $1.56 on Wednesday. 2,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250. Keppel DC REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.

Get Keppel DC REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keppel DC REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Keppel DC REIT Company Profile

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel DC REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel DC REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.