Short Interest in JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Decreases By 99.5%

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the May 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS JCDXF remained flat at $20.91 during trading hours on Wednesday. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

