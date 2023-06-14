Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Increases By 66.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 959,300 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 575,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.14. 340,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,038. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $20.74.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0599 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.
