Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Increases By 66.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 959,300 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 575,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.14. 340,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,038. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0599 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,375,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 521.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 411,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 345,521 shares during the period.

