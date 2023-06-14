Short Interest in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Increases By 84.6%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Imperial Petroleum Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Imperial Petroleum stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.01. 1,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700. Imperial Petroleum has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.77.

Imperial Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.5469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

