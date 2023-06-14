Short Interest in HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGCU) Drops By 50.0%

HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGCU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HHG Capital stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGCU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

HHG Capital Stock Performance

HHGCU remained flat at $11.14 during trading on Tuesday. HHG Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

HHG Capital Company Profile

HHG Capital Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

