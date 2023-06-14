Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Grows By 300.0%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

Shares of HEGIY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.40. 57,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,763. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62. Hengan International Group has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $27.75.

Hengan International Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.4584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.02%.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

