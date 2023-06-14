Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Increases By 450.0%

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Performance

Shares of ETCG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 44,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,115. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

