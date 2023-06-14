Short Interest in Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Grows By 133.3%

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the May 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Goodness Growth Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GDNSF remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,548. Goodness Growth has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.

Goodness Growth Company Profile

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc engages in the business of operating cannabis cultivation, production, and dispensary facilities, and manufacturing cannabis products in environmentally friendly greenhouses. It operates through the following product segments: Inhalable, Ingestible, and Topicals. The Inhalable segment includes flower and trim, dabbable concentrates, distillate pre-filled vaporizer pens, cartridges, pre-rolls, and distillate syringes.

