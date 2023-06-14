Short Interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Declines By 66.0%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the May 15th total of 164,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 110,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,229. The firm has a market cap of $325.51 million, a P/E ratio of 143.79 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $7.33.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $58.96 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 30.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

