Short Interest in freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Expands By 380.0%

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 380.0% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

freenet Price Performance

FRTAF stock remained flat at $25.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. freenet has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.39.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

