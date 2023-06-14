Short Interest in freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Expands By 380.0%

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 380.0% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
freenet Price Performance
FRTAF stock remained flat at $25.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. freenet has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.39.
About freenet
