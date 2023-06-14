Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Rises By 455.3%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, an increase of 455.3% from the May 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 109,087 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.86. 991,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,363. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $48.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

