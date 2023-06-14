Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Declines By 64.8%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the May 15th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IFV traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.29. 39,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,709. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a market cap of $235.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.95.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

