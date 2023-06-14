Short Interest in Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Grows By 671.4%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 671.4% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 368,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,571. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.67. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $21.16.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries.

