Short Interest in Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY) Increases By 100.0%

Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Elders Stock Performance

EDESY remained flat at $21.66 on Tuesday. Elders has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89.

Elders Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 5.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Elders

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elders from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It offers rural farm inputs, such as fertilizers, seeds, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Tucker Pet and Produce brand to independently owned member stores.

