Short Interest in Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB) Decreases By 97.7%

Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the May 15th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNDB remained flat at $10.39 during trading hours on Tuesday. Concord Acquisition Corp III has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31.

Get Concord Acquisition Corp III alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concord Acquisition Corp III

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDB. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Concord Acquisition Corp III by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concord Acquisition Corp III

Concord Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Acquisition Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Acquisition Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.