Short Interest in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Increases By 331.1%

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 331.1% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.74. 15,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,587. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $749,393.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,099,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,337,138.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 73,278 shares of company stock worth $2,062,207 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

