Short Interest in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Drops By 47.4%

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO S Dustin Crone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at $547,714.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On C&F Financial
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,862,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the 1st quarter worth $2,553,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
C&F Financial Price Performance
C&F Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
C&F Financial Company Profile
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
Featured Articles
