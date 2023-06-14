Short Interest in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Rises By 168.2%

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 168.2% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BWC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. 1,116,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,565. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $67.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 0.05.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I ( NASDAQ:BWC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.