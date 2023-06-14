Short Interest in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Expands By 208.3%

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 208.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCSA. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $3,594,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 408,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 28,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 367.1% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,033,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCSA remained flat at $10.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. 262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,440. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

