Short Interest in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Expands By 256.6%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 256.6% from the May 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Avance Gas Trading Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS AVACF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. 1,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,760. Avance Gas has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78.

Avance Gas Company Profile

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. engages in the operation and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It also owns and operates a fleet consisting of the following gas carriers: Avance, Iris Glory, Thetis Glory, Venus Glory, Providence, and Promise. The company was founded by Christian Styrman Andersen in September 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

