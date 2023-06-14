Short Interest in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Expands By 179.9%

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,600 shares, an increase of 179.9% from the May 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of NYSE ACP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,584. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $8.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.24%.

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

