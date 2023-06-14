Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of LON WHR traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 89.40 ($1.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,873. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.18. Warehouse REIT has a one year low of GBX 88.10 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 166.60 ($2.08). The stock has a market cap of £379.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 638.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

