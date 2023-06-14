Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,597,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,029 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 1.0% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Shopify worth $55,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936,912 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981,141 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Shopify by 5,093.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,459 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 673.2% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,465,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,710 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average is $46.58.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

