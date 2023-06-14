Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Bought by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Shockwave Medical worth $10,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.78.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $291.94 on Wednesday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.45 and a 12 month high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $66,432.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,132,139.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $66,432.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,132,139.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $602,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,743.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $7,119,109 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

